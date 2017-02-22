Argument leads to shooting in southwest Atlanta

By: Jaclyn Schultz

Posted:Feb 22 2017 11:50PM EST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 11:50PM EST

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police said a man was shot twice outside a Metro PCS Store, after an argument led to a shooting.

Police said a 911 call came in around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday about a person shot outside the store on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. Police said the gunman fled the scene.

People around the area said they heard gunshots and ran to help the man lying in the street.

Police said the man was in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

