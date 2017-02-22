Argument leads to shooting in southwest Atlanta

- Atlanta Police said a man was shot twice outside a Metro PCS Store, after an argument led to a shooting.

Someone shot, outside Metro PCS on Ralph David Abernathy. @Atlanta_Police investigating @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/sY1uHM36PR — Jaclyn Schultz FOX 5 (@jaclynFOX5ATL) February 23, 2017

Police said a 911 call came in around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday about a person shot outside the store on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. Police said the gunman fled the scene.

People around the area said they heard gunshots and ran to help the man lying in the street.

Update: man shot outside Metro PCS on Ralph David Abernathy after an argument. @Atlanta_Police search for shooter.Victim stable @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/LkfJanWeOj — Jaclyn Schultz FOX 5 (@jaclynFOX5ATL) February 23, 2017

Police said the man was in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Shooting outside Metro PCS in SW ATL off Ralph David Abernathy. @Atlanta_Police investigating @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Ho1faoAEUZ — Jaclyn Schultz FOX 5 (@jaclynFOX5ATL) February 23, 2017

