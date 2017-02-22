Police release new video in deadly shooting of local rapper

- Atlanta police released new video that shows the moments leading up to a local rapper shot and killed outside a northwest Atlanta recording studio.

Investigators said 28-year-old Trentavious White, known as Bankroll Fresh was killed outside the Street Execs recording studio last March. Investigators said they have not made any arrests because they do not know who started the gunfight and are working to determine if this is a self-defense case.

WATCH: New video released in Atlanta rapper's death investigation



“When people shoot at each other, somebody is defending themselves, it’s just a matter of who,” said Atlanta Police Major Adam Lee. “Determining that has been a challenge for us because we do have different stories depending on who you talk to.”

Major Lee said there was a physical altercation inside the studio and one of the parties, but then came back.

Investigators said in the video you could see Bankroll Fresh holding an AK 47 and others around him with guns in their hands. The video is too graphic to show in its entirety, but police said people in the car across street and Bankroll Fresh were both firing at each.

Police said they have received conflicting statements from witnesses and hope to identify others in the video and hear their account of what happened and determine who was the primary aggressor.

“What we would like to see now is anyone who might know more than what we found out from the witnesses we have already spoken to, if someone has something further to add that will corroborate hopefully what we know or even tell us something else that we don’t know,” said Major Lee.

RELATED: Atlanta rapper 'Bankroll Fresh' killed at recording studio