Atlanta Public Schools launches new partnership to help those in need

- Atlanta Public Schools are working to make it easier for the community to help students in need.

APS is teaming up with Purposity, an organization that allows members of the community to find those in need online.

An informational session on the partnership was held this morning, at the APS Public Schools Center for Learning and Leadership.

“They will submit needs like this. They will submit needs like there's a middle school kid and it's 30 degrees outside and they need a coat. You see our belief is that you'd help your neighbor with that if you knew they needed it. But you don't know they need it,” said Blake Canterbury, Founder of Purposity told the crowd. “We live in a day where we can do a doctor's appointment from our cell phone and we have no idea that somebody two doors down from us has food to eat or clothes to wear. And today, we begin to change that in the city of Atlanta.”

Purposity works by sending subscribers a weekly text with a story about someone in need and how people can help.

Officials said more than 77 percent of APS students qualify for free or reduced meal prices.

For more information on visit purposity.com.