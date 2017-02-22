VIDEO: Butts County uses PIT maneuver to end chase

- Police have released the dash cam video of a deputy using the pit maneuver to end a chase with a sex offender wanted for failing to register.

It all started when a Butts County Sheriff’s deputy clocked a car traveling 88 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. When the deputy ran the driver’s name it came back with warrant out of Illinois.

WATCH: Video of the PIT maneuver which ended this chase



The deputy asked him to get out of the car, but he sped off and there was a chase.

Speeds reached 130 miles per hour.

The deputy eventually performed a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

The driver then tried to run away, so the deputy used a stun gun on him before arresting him.

He now faces a list of charges including fleeing, speeding, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

