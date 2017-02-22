Moms rally at State Capitol against gun bills

- A crowd gathered outside the Georgia Capitol Wednesday morning demanding that lawmakers keep guns off college campuses.

Volunteers from the Georgia chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America teamed up with gun violence survivors for the rally.

Organizers said they are urging officials to oppose three gun bills: the bills, having to do with allowing guns on college campuses, and changing the state’s permitting system.

Both groups are part of the Everytown for Gun Safety organization.

