Fire at DeKalb County church ruled arson

- A fire at a church in Decatur last night has been ruled arson, according to DeKalb County fire investigators.

It happened at the Restoration Ministries Church on Mercer Road.

Captain Eric Jackson with DeKalb County Fire said the utility shed in the back of the church was completely burned down and two other areas on the property were also torched.

Pastor Perry Scott said he went to the church last night to meet for Bible study and saw the fire. Investigators believe someone also tried to light a fire right near the door.

The pastor said they have never had any problems with vandalism.

