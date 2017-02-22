Son of former Atlanta assistant police chief charged after Midtown crash

- The son of a former Atlanta assistant police chief has been charged after a car slammed into a wall along Peachtree Street, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Shawn L. Jones and Jade Dibaje were each charged with two counts of speeding, one count of racing, one count of reckless driving, and one count of first degree vehicular homicide. The arrest warrants were submitted on Tuesday to Fulton County by GSP investigators.

Jones was an off-duty officer at the time of the incident, and had a passenger in the car. Jones was driving a white and blue Dodge Challenger when he lost control of the vehicle on Peachtree Street near Spring Street, and struck a wall. His passenger, identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Ramish Attai, 20, of Atlanta, died as a result of the impact.

Jones is the son of former Assistant Chief Shawn Jones. He was assigned to the Airport Division on the morning watch and was with the department starting in November 2011, according to police.

Officer Jones was severely injured in the crash and underwent surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital.