Police are looking for men who killed two people in home invastion

- A manhunt is on for the two suspects in a double homicide and home invasion in Clayton County.

Police say these men are responsible for the killings of Dectric Searcy,42, and Scherell Venisee, 37.

Searcy and Venisee were murdered shortly after midnight Monday morning. Police describe suspect number 1 as a black male in his late 20's to early 30's with a "skinny/weak" build. He is clean shaven with red or pink tips on twists in his hair.

Suspect number two is around 5'8" or 5'9" with tattoos on the side of his neck and a low cut hair style. He is described by police as a black male in his mid 20's with no noticeable facial hair.

If you have any information on either of these suspects, police urge you to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.