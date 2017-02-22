West Ga. school superintendent suspended after incident with estranged wife

- The superintendent of Polk County Schools has been suspended without pay following an incident with his estranged wife at an elementary school, where she teaches.

On February 17, according to Cedartown Police, Superintendent Darrell Wetherington went to Westside Elementary School to talk to his estranged wife, Jennifer Wetherington. According to police, Mr. Wetherington surprised his wife by entering her classroom while she was teaching. The couple is in the middle of a divorce, police said.

According to a police report, Mrs. Wetherington told officers she had received a text message from her estranged husband, which said “Either you're gonna talk to me or I'm going to go down there."

Mrs. Wetherington told police she had been trying to cut off communication with her husband, the report said.