200-acre sports and entertainment complex coming to DeKalb Co.

- An Atlanta sports company unveiled a 200-acre indoor/outdoor sports and entertainment complex in Stonecrest.

Atlanta Sports Connection announced that the complex will host 22 sports teams, 28 playing fields, five full-sized courts, two training facilities, an outdoor covered stadium, a sports medicine pavilion, an extreme sports zone, a 15,000 seat professional stadium, and a 380,000 square foot culture and entertainment district.

"It's been a long time coming," said Patrick Henderson, the CEO of Atlanta Sports Connection. "We’ve invested years of shaping this concept, assembling the right partners, and finding the perfect location to make this a reality. We couldn't be more excited for the culmination of all the incredibly hard work and the phenomenal impact it will make in the Atlanta Region. Not to mention the lives it will touch through sports and increased employment. It nearly brings you to tears!"

The location of the new complex be at The Mall at Stonecrest at 8060 Mall Parkway in Lithonia. Atlanta Sports Connection hopes to bring 2,000 new jobs to the area, and a multi-million dollar economic boost.