Woman playing Pokémon Go seriously injured in shooting News Woman playing Pokémon Go seriously injured in shooting Police say a woman was shot in the face while playing Pokémon Go over the weekend. On Tuesday, Peoria Police have released a description of the suspects involved.

- UPDATE (Tuesday, 3:44PM)

Peoria Police released surveillance video of the shooting, on its Facebook page.

On Tuesday afternoon, police also released the 911 call related to the shooting.

According to police, they were able to speak with the victim on Tuesday. She remains hospitalized.

Peoria Police also released a detailed description of the suspects involved.

The alleged shooter is described as a Hispanic male, 17 to 18 years of age, about 5' 7" or shorter in height, and weighing approximately 140 lbs with a thin build. The alleged shooter, according to police, was wearing plain white t-shirt, baggie blue jeans, and black shoes at the time.

The second suspect was described by police as a person who approached the vehicle with the alleged shooter, and is described by Peoria Police as a Hispanic Male, 17 to 18 years of age, 5' 10" tall, and weighing approximately 200 lbs with an athletic build. The second suspect, according to police, was wearing a green Army-type jacket and dark colored jeans.

The third suspect, according to police, was seen standing toward the rear of the vehicle in the surveillance video. According to police, the suspect is a Hispanic male, 17 to 18 years of age, with a dark complex. At the time, police said the third suspect was wearing white colored painter's pants and a white painter's hat.

According to Peoria Police, there appears to be five suspects involved, after a review of the surveillance video. The victim, however, reportedly did not see the other two suspects, and was unable to provide a description.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Original Story

Police say a woman was shot in the face while playing Pokémon Go over the weekend.

Peoria police say the 63-year-old woman was parked at the Peoria City Complex at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, when she was approached by three men who wanted her to get out of her car.

The woman was shot in the face after she refused to do so. The woman, however, was reportedly able to drive herself to safety, and called 911.

So far, police have not been able to talk to the woman, due to her injuries.

According to avid players of Pokémon Go, the area is a hot bed for the game, and the woman was presumably playing the game at the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

People were shaken after learning what happened.

"We really don't have that much known crime in the area, so this is very scary," said one person.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.