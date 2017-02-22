Atlanta police officer injured trying to take suspect into custody

An Atlanta police officer was injured trying to apprehend a suspect overnight.

Police were called out to the parking lot of the Cheshire Motor Inn on Cheshire Bridge Road after a citizen spotted what he thought was a stolen vehicle. Investigators said the citizen blocked the suspicious car and the driver inside of the vehicle responded by ramming the citizen's SUV and another vehicle.

Responding officers tried to get the driver of the suspicious vehicle to roll down the window, but he refused. That's when an officer hurt his hand while breaking the window of the possible stolen vehicle and then wrestling the suspect out of the car.

The officer suffered what are described as minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Police told FOX 5 he's expected to be okay.

The suspect was arrested and will likely face numerous charges, including aggravated assault.

Watch as police remained on scene investigating early Wednesday morning.

Police also said a female passenger was questioned and released.

At this point, investigators aren't sure if the vehicle was stolen or not.