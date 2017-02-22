Clouds, scattered showers holding on Wednesday

- A slow moving upper level low pressure system has brought persistent rain over west central Georgia over the last 24 hours, with occasional showers swinging into the metro Atlanta area at times, too.

As this low pressure drifts southeastward, we'll begin to see fewer showers throughout the day Wednesday, but still, a scattered shower is possible at any given time today.

By afternoon, spotty showers and mostly cloudy skies will be the rule with temperatures still running at spring-like levels.

With rain expected to be spotty and light today, most areas that get rain will measure 1/10" or less.