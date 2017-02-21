Atlanta police recovers 6 illegal guns, 40 this year

- Atlanta Police have many missions, one of which is to get illegal guns off the street.

“Guns are being used to commit crimes,” Sergeant Warren Pickard told FOX 5.

WATCH: How Atlanta police combat stolen guns on the street



Tuesday Pickard told FOX 5, the APEX unit recovered six illegal guns in eight hours.

“That was pretty unusual,” Pickard said.

APEX also known as Atlanta Proactive Enforcement & Interdiction focuses on illegal activity. Monday they recovered four guns on Troy Street, two others on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“Scrapes and bruises are healed, but gunshot wounds don’t heal,” Pickard said. “They’re usually fatal and we think if we get guns out of the hands of criminals we can eliminate the horrific gun violence we’ve been experiencing.”

Pickard said illegal guns go hand-in-hand with most of the crimes committed in Atlanta.

“The only way to reduce crime is to get guns off streets,” Pickard said.

