DeKalb County CEO to address 'water billing crisis'

- DeKalb County Water customers are expecting to hear how county officials plan to fix what many are calling a water billing crisis.

Since taking office in January, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, along with a task force of county staff, has spent hours analyzing data and uncovering the root causes that led to a high number of inaccurate water bills.

Some customers have said they have seen their bills spike by hundreds of dollars, others by the thousands.

And some of them, even elderly customers, have had their water shut off.

This Thursday, during a special called meeting, CEO Thurmond is expected to discuss the findings that led to the crisis and present recommendations to address the issues.

