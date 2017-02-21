Owner seeks to reinstall KKK sign in Dahlonega

- The owner of the historic building in Dahlonega which sparked controversy displaying a Ku Klux Klan sign wants to put the sign back up again.

The sign first appeared last Thursday, but was taken down. Since then, Roberta Green-Garrett, the owner of the commercial structure, has filed a permit with the city to place the sign back on top.

Students from the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega said they are prepared to boycott businesses over the sign. They claim Green is using this as a way to blackmail the city government into granting her building and zoning requests.

Meanwhile, city officials said Green’s application for a permit to display the sign is not complete. But once it is, the city will have five days to approve or deny it.

