Georgia senators file new religious liberties bill

- Lawmakers will once again debate the merits of a state religious liberties law.

A group of state senators filed a bill late Tuesday designed to preserve religious freedom in Georgia.

#BREAKING: Group of Georgia state senators file new "religious liberties" bill this afternoon. @FOX5Atlanta #gapol — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) February 21, 2017

If passed, the state would adopt the federal law passed by Congress in 1993, which reads “government shall not substantially burden a person’s exercise of religion even if the burden results from a rule of general applicability.”

Religious liberties legislation has proved to be a particularly contentious issue in Georgia. Last year, Governor Nathan Deal vetoed a bill citing concerns that it could lead to discrimination.

NEXT ARTICLE: Senators move forward with bills to support law enforcement