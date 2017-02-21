5 rescued from Coyote Creek waters near homeless encampment News Rescue underway at flooded Coyote Creek A rescue operation is underway at Coyote Creek in San Jose. Homeless people are being rescued from the flooded creek. A witness told KTVU at least two or three people are still out there in the water.

- A rescue operation is underway at Coyote Creek in San Jose.

Homeless people are being rescued from the flooded creek. The creek is near Los Lagos golf course.

At least five people have been rescued. Rescue crews are searching for additional missing people.

There were apparently 40 people in the area at a homeless encampment when the water began rising very quickly.

According to San Jose Fire homeless people living in the area had been verbally warned about the dangerous conditions prior to the flooding.

Water rescue underway at los Lagos golf course in San Jose people trapped by rising water pic.twitter.com/7hXUCCy9rQ — Christien Kafton (@CKaftonKTVU) February 21, 2017

The water is carrying debris and it may be contaminated, according to San Jose Fire.

The water is expected to continue to rise until about 1 p.m.

