Senators move forward with bills to support law enforcement

ATLANTA (AP) - After a rough year for Georgia police officers, a group of senators are working on a package of bills designed to support law enforcement.

The Senate Public Safety Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to pass each of the four bills. The proposals now move to the Senate Rules Committee.

Republican Sen. Greg Kirk, from Americus, sponsored three of the bills and said he hopes they send a message of support to law enforcement.

One bill aims to addresses complaints that law enforcement officers in rural areas are undercompensated for their work. Two others would impose tougher penalties for crimes against officers. The fourth measure would create a special license plate that reads "Back the Badge."

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle has said he supports the package of bills.