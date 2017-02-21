Foster parents appear in court for Henry County toddler's death

- The foster parents accused in the death of a Henry County toddler were in court Tuesday.

Laila Daniel, 2, died in the care of her foster parents, Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum. The couple now faces murder charges.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the Rosenbaums were dealt subpoenas for Laila’s medical records from multiple hospitals and healthcare providers.

Prosecutors say Laila suffered broken bones, deep bruises and internal injuries while in the Rosenbaums’ care.

