Report of shots fired at Ben Taub General Hospital

- Houston police is responding to a report of shot fired at Ben Taub General Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

We are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital; SWAT and PIO enroute #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017

Officers are in the process of searching through Ben Taub General Hospital and have not reported any injuries as of 2:41 p.m. Tuesday.

Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office dealt with a shooting inside Ben Taub Hospital on the fifth floo ron Oct. 5, 2016 when a deputy was forced to shoot a suspect. That suspect was in HCSO custody for a probation revocation hearing and was brought to the hospital after complaining about seizures.