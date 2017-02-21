Suspects sought in Duluth armed robbery, carjacking

- Police in Duluth are searching for three suspects who allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her personal belongings and credit cards.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Andre Allen, 21, Fredrick Spears, 21, and Ariauna Outley, 19, according to a post on the Crime Stoppers Facebook page. The incident happened on January 19th.

The suspects are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous, the post said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404 577-TIPS(8477).