VIDEO: suspects break into pawn shop to steal guns

Posted:Feb 21 2017 11:02AM EST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 11:09AM EST

COVINGTON, Ga. - Emergency Pawn in Covington Georgia, located on highway 278, was broken into Saturday around 4am.

Surveillance video shows two of the suspects breaking display cases with a hammer and sending shattered glass into the air.

Covington Police Department say two men stole several firearms while a third suspect acted as the lookout outside the store. 

They ask that if you have any information regarding this burglary to contact Det. Starr Gibbs at 678-625-5560 or email at starr.gibbs@covingtonpolice.com


