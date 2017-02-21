VIDEO: suspects break into pawn shop to steal guns

COVINGTON, Ga. - Emergency Pawn in Covington Georgia, located on highway 278, was broken into Saturday around 4am.
Surveillance video shows two of the suspects breaking display cases with a hammer and sending shattered glass into the air.
Covington Police Department say two men stole several firearms while a third suspect acted as the lookout outside the store.
They ask that if you have any information regarding this burglary to contact Det. Starr Gibbs at 678-625-5560 or email at starr.gibbs@covingtonpolice.com