22 arrested in Lawrenceville drug, gang bust

- Twenty-two people were arrested as part of a two-month undercover drug, crime and gang bust investigation in Lawrenceville.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police, “Operation Water Hazard” revolved around drug and gang activity and a shooting at 3300 Club Drive.

As part of the investigation, Gwinnett County Police’s SWAT team, working in conjunction with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Georgia Army National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, executed two simultaneous search warrants at a duplex.

Police seized drugs and pills, including cocaine, Xanax, marijuana, hydrocodone, tramadol, and seven firearms, according to the release. In total, police obtained 30 felony arrest warrants, and took out charges on a man who failed to register as a sex offender after relocating from Michigan.

Charges are pending against some of the people in custody, the statement said.

Gwinnett County Police Chief Butch Ayers said, “We believe that this operation sends a clear message to would be offenders that this type of criminal activity will not be tolerated in Gwinnett County because we strongly value the safety and quality of life of our citizens.”

