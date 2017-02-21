Atlanta police: Store clerk shot in back, gunmen at large

- Police are searching for two gunmen accused of breaking into a store in southwest Atlanta and shooting the clerk Monday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Donnelly Avenue.

According to police, two masked men rushed in and demanded cash. Investigators are trying to determine what happened next, but said it ended with the store's clerk being shot in the back.

Neighbors who saw the commotion gathered outside Donnelly Food Store to find out the condition of the worker. We're told the victim was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing.

"He'll always smile and greet you in the store," said Gladys Thomas, who was shocked by the violence.

Police said the two suspects were both wearing hooded sweatshirts, one red and the other maroon.

"I really don't understand something like this and why," Thomas said. "It's said. It's really sad."

Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta police.