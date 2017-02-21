Athens firefighter dies after off-duty accident

- An Athens-Clarke fighter has died after a serious off-duty accident, according to a post on Facebook.

The Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services posted an update on Facebook Tuesday morning, stating that firefighter Matt Hughes had died.

“After a tragic accident yesterday while working an off duty job Firefighter II Matt Hughes has passed away. We would like to send or prayers and condolences to Matt's family and friends. We will post funeral arrangements once they are know. R.I.P. Brother,” the post read.

Monday night, the fire agency put out a call for prayers on Facebook with a post that read, "Tonight, we'd like to ask you all for your prayers as one of our own, FFII Matt Hughes, was seriously injured in an off-duty accident earlier today. Please keep Matt and his family in your prayers during this difficult time. Thank you.”

The details surrounding the accident were not immediately available.