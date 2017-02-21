Family interrupts burglary in their northwest Atlanta home

- A northwest Atlanta family is shaken after thieves broke into their home and stole two vehicles early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a father, mother and their young adult daughter were inside an upscale home in the 600 block of Norfleet Road when the break-in occurred. Investigators said the dad was in the basement of the house when he heard heavy footsteps above him around 1 a.m.

Knowing that his wife and daughter were asleep on the top floor, the man went to investigate. Police said as he went upstairs, he saw three people bolt out the back door. The burglars left so quickly that the dad wasn't able to give police a good description.

Watch a live report as police investigate

Investigators think the thieves left out the same back door they used to get inside the place.

Police said before the father discovered the burglars, they managed to rummage through the main level of the house and ended up stealing the keys to two of the family’s upscale SUVS, both of which they took on their way out.

Investigators are now searching for a silver 2012 Audi Q7 and a green Lexus RX 350. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Atlanta police immediately.