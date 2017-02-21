Rep. Lewis honored for lifetime of dedication to Civil Rights News Rep. Lewis honored for lifetime of dedication to Civil Rights Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis was among several honored in downtown Atlanta on Monday night. The e award was for Lewis's dedication to Human Rights.

“I feel more than lucky, I feel very blessed," said Rep. John Lewis. “By honoring me you honor the movement.”

Hundreds watched as the Hyatt Regency honored Rep. Lewis for a lifetime dedicated to Civil Rights including fellow Freedom Riders Hank Thomas and Charles Person.

“The first time I ever heard him speak in public was at the March on Washington. I’ve grown to appreciate him and it makes me feel good to say I remember him when,” said Thomas.

Lewis is painted as an American hero by many thanks to his influential ways in changing the nation through the years.

“Hopefully, the footprint that we leave is something that is memorable and people will remember the things that you did and said,” said Person.

Rep. Lewis credited Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks as his inspiration for decades of service.

“I believe Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks are looking down on us saying to continue to push and pull and continue to do your best,” said Rep. Lewis.

Despite the tremendous strides he’s made, Lewis said the fight is far from over.

“We’ve come too far, we’ve made too much progress we’re not going back we are going forward,” said Rep. Lewis.

