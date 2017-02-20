Firefighters: Gwinnett County teen smells smoke, saves family

- A Gwinnett County teenager is being credited for saving the lives of her family early after discovering her house was on fire Monday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Blue Spruce Court near Lilburn. Gwinnett County fire investigators said the ceiling and attic above the garage caught fire before quickly spreading to the attic over the main area of the home.

The teenage girl smelled the smoke before the fire alarms went off and got her family as well as the family's three cats out safely.

Her father tried to put out the fire with a garden hose, but was not successful.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control after arriving on the scene, but the attic was heavily damaged. The first and second floors suffered extensive smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

