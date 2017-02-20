Report: Floyd County special needs child left on day care bus

- The owner of a Floyd County day care is accused of leaving a 5-year-old special needs child unattended on a bus for an “extended period of time,” according to jail records.

Debra Brooks McDaniel, 58, of Rome, was booked in the Floyd County Jail felony second-degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor reckless conduct charges.

McDaniel, owner of the Superkids Early Learning Center, is accused of parking the bus at her home without checking to see if anyone was aboard, according to the arrest report. She then left the home. A Rome city worker found the child near the vehicle around 9:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear how long the child was left unattended.

McDaniel was released Monday morning on bond.

