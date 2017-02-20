Two arrested in the rape of an underage girl at house party in Calhoun

- Deputies have made two arrests after receiving reports that an underage girl was sexually assaulted by two men at a house party.

Deputies say the assault took place at a party in unincorporated Calhoun in early February.

On February 15, 20-year-old Jacob Silvers turned himself into authorities. He has been charged with one count of Rape.

Two days later, detectives arrested 19-year-old Justice Darden and charged him with Rape. They are both in custody awaiting judicial proceedings.

According to deputies, no other arrests are expected to be made.