Two arrested in the rape of an underage girl at house party in Calhoun

Left to right: Jacob Dale Silvers and Justice Devonte Darden 
Posted:Feb 20 2017 03:11PM EST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 04:59PM EST

CALHOUN, Ga. - Deputies have made two arrests after receiving reports that an underage girl was sexually assaulted by two men at a house party.

Deputies say the assault took place at a party in unincorporated Calhoun in early February.

On February 15, 20-year-old Jacob Silvers turned himself into authorities. He has been charged with one count of Rape.

Two days later, detectives arrested 19-year-old Justice Darden and charged him with Rape. They are both in custody awaiting judicial proceedings.

According to deputies, no other arrests are expected to be made.


