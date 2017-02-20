New diverging diamond interchage opens in Cobb County

- The new diverging diamond interchange in Cobb County opened Monday after a year of construction.

The interchange is located at the Windy Hill Road overpass at Interstate 75.

The diverging diamond is supposed to ease congestion and by eliminating left turns, make things safer for drivers. More than 50,000 drivers use the stretch of road each day.

While it may take some getting used to, the intersections have already proven to be helpful in other parts of metro Atlanta in the last five years.

The diverging diamond is just one of five road projects along Windy Hill Road, between Powers Ferry Road and Cobb Parkway. The improvements total $48-million and are paid for with local, state and county funds.