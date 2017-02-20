Impeachment march taking place in Atlanta on Presidents Day

- Dozens of marchers gathered in Atlanta on Monday for a protest against President Trump.

The march, which is being called the “ImPEACH NOW! (Not my) Presidents Day March," began at the Arts Center MARTA Station. Protesters have promised to keep things peaceful as they walk to Lenox Mall.

The marchers are hoping to send a message to President Trump, calling for his impeachment.

The event is being hosted by the Atlanta based anti-Trump and Pro-Democracy groups. This a sidewalk march only. No streets are permitted to be blocked.

