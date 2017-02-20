Police search for missing man last seen at Atlanta airport

- Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A family member told police that 55-year-old Raymond Makowski arrived at the airport Sunday afternoon on a United Airlines flight, but hasn’t been seen since.

Police say Makowski has been diagnosed with dementia. He is described as a white male, about six feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 165 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Makowski's whereabouts, please contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.