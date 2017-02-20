Man says he was assaulted, abducted by 3 suspects in Athens

- A man told police he was assaulted and then abducted at gunpoint by three young males in Athens.

Police say the victim reported that the suspects forced him into a car near the Baxter Street Sub-Station on Mcwhorter Drive on Sunday morning. While blindfolded, the suspect said the suspects drove to a trailer in an unknown location, where he was held overnight.

The victim told police the suspects demanded money from him, but he didn’t have any. The next day, the victim said he was released on Dudley Drive.

Suspect one is described as a male in his late teens or early 20’s, around five feet, eleven inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. A second suspect was described as a male in his late teens to early 20’s, around six feet tall and weighing 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 706.286.2013.