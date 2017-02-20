Tree falls onto home on Lenox Rd. in northeast Atlanta

Posted:Feb 20 2017 09:07AM EST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 09:53AM EST

ATLANTA - A tree came crashing down onto a home on Lenox Road in Northeast Atlanta Monday morning. One person was inside the home at the time, according to Atlanta firefighters. No one was injured.

The large tree damaged the roof of the home in several places. Emergency workers also said at least one room inside the home suffered significant damage.

 

 

The tree fell at around 7:30 a.m. The man who was home was sleeping in the back area of the home, according to a relative. That relative said the majority of the damage was done in the kitchen area near the front of the home.

It was not immediately clear what caused the tree to fall. Skies were clear and winds were relatively light at the time it happened.


