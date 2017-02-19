Small plane crashes in Dawsonville

By: Ben Bolton

Posted:Feb 19 2017 04:31PM EST

Updated:Feb 19 2017 05:40PM EST

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - A small airplane has crashed near Goodson Rd in the Dawsonville area, according to authorities.

The single-engine plane crashed into a tree line along the Dawson County road on Sunday. Only a pilot was on board the aircraft.

The plane is a Ercoupe 415-C aircraft, and the FAA is investigating the crash. The condition and identity of the pilot will be released later by local authorities.

Dawsonville is 50 miles north of Atlanta.


