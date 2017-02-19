Small plane crashes in Dawsonville

- A small airplane has crashed near Goodson Rd in the Dawsonville area, according to authorities.

The single-engine plane crashed into a tree line along the Dawson County road on Sunday. Only a pilot was on board the aircraft.

I'm told the pilot has already been treated at hospital and released after plane crash in Dawsonville. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/aNcIgoLJRk — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) February 19, 2017

The plane is a Ercoupe 415-C aircraft, and the FAA is investigating the crash. The condition and identity of the pilot will be released later by local authorities.

Dawsonville is 50 miles north of Atlanta.