Watch dads take on their kids' ballet class

- A hilariously heartwarming video of fathers partaking in their kids’ ballet class at the Philadelphia Dance Center has gone viral.

The center invited the student’s fathers to participate in a ballet class with their children on Valentine’s Day. The video was posted to the school’s Facebook page, and has drawn 29 million views.

The video shows the dads, some wearing tutus, pliéing and leaping across the floor.

“Dad's are MOVING ALONG TONIGHT!!!❤💯,” the caption read.

The video has been shared 413,321 times of Facebook.

Website: http://www.philadelphiadancecenter.com/

Twitter: @Philadancectr

Instagram: @PDC5678