Police: Argument over baby led to Clayton County double shooting

- Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Clayton County.

Police say the victims, a 22-year-old male and 23-year-old male, were involved in an argument with a woman over a baby on Brooke Drive overnight.

Moments later, police say the woman called her baby’s father, who arrived at the scene with two car loads of people.

The victims were under the impression that they were going to fight the baby’s father, police said. But once the people exited the vehicle, they opened fire, striking the victims.

The victims were rushed to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The suspects fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

NEXT ARTICLE: Police investigate mother shot in the face, killed