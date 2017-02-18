Man arrested in deadly QT shooting News Man arrested in deadly QT shooting Leroy Copney is now in custody after U.S. Marshals arrested him Friday outside a motel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“They were able to observe the suspect coming out of the hotel with another individual,” said Jim Joyner, the Atlanta-based inspector with the Marshals regional fugitive task force.

He says Copney was with a woman. He also tells FOX 5 the duo had weapons.

“Leroy was found to be in possession of an AR-15 assault style rifle in a handbag or backpack,” said Joyner. “And the female individual he was with was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun.”

Police believe Copney and his alleged accomplice Jilani Bakhari are responsible for the shooting death of 30-year-old musician Andrew Spencer.

Spencer's friend said violence erupted after Copney and Spencer reached for a hot dog bun at the same time, and Copney became offended.

Joyner hopes, with his arrest, Spencer's family will feel some sort of justice in what he views as a senseless crime.

“I can't even understand it. So I can't even imagine what the family is able to comprehend. This just seems evil to me,” said Joyner.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman who they arrested with Copney, but the two are expected to face weapon charges as well. As for Copney, the plan is to extradite him back to Georgia soon.