Police investigate mother shot in the face, killed

- College Park Police continue to investigate and search for individuals responsible for the death of 25-year-old mother Jazzy Kuykendall, after she suffered a gunshot wound to the face and head area and died a week later.

Police have charged her brother, 22-year-old Marquavious Kuykendall with aggravated battery and weapons charges. Police have not charged him or anyone else with murder.

"It's like losing two children. One is in jail. And one, I'm about to bury," said grieving mother, Lisa Crawford, who said although her children got into a fight on the night of the shooting Feb. 8, she said her son would never shoot his own sister.

She said numerous individuals were at Jazzy's apartment at the Old Town Villa Apartments, when police said someone fired at Jazzy Kuykendall.

Kuykendall was rushed to the hospital, and died Wednesday. She leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

The family hopes police find all individuals responsible for Jazzy Kuykendall's death, and some will even turn themselves in.

"I'm destroyed. I'm not supposed to be burying my child," Crawford said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact College Park Police.

The family has created a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses: http://www.gofundme.com/r-i-p-jazzy