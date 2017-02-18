Burglars caught on camera in DeKalb County home News Burglars caught on camera stealing from home in DeKalb County DeKalb County Police are looking for a group of burglars who were caught on camera stealing from a Decatur home, FOX 5 has learned.

DeKalb County Police are looking for a group of burglars who were caught on camera stealing from a Decatur home, FOX 5 has learned.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on Rainover Drive, according to an incident report.



The victim had surveillance cameras inside and outside of her home. She said the robbing crew made off with

three flat-screen televisions and two cell phones. A neighbor told police the same individuals were driving

through the subdivision in a white SUV around the time of the crime.



If you have any information or happen to recognize the individuals in the video, call police.