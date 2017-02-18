Emotional funeral held in Athens for former UGA player News Emotional funeral held in Athens for former UGA player Family members and loved ones gathered in Athens to honor the life of a former University of Georgia football player. Quentin Moses and was killed in a house fire in Monroe on February 12 while trying to help a close friend and her daughter escape. Those in attendance affectionately remembered Moses by the nickname "Coach Q."

The former NFL linebacker was remembered by family members, former teammates, and the players he coached at Reinhardt University. The funeral began at 1 pm Saturday at Cornerstone Church. Moses was a former defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs and played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-2010 as a linebacker.

"When I heard about it, I was devastated," said family member Stoney Ball. "He was a good cousin, a good friend, and he was everything to everybody."

Moses, his 31-year-old friend Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Godard, were the three who passed away in the fire.

FOX 5 has learned when Moses' best friend from high school, Xavier Godard, accidentally drowned in 2007, he promised to take care of Andria, and the couple’s baby girl Jasmine.

Reinhardt's leadership team is also establishing a scholarship fund in Moses' name to benefit student-athletes at the school. Contributions can be made through the Office of Advancement or mailed to 7300 Reinhardt Circle, Waleska, GA, 30183.

Coaches and former teammates said Moses had an infectious positivity in everything he did.

“He was our spark plug right there,” explained former UGA teammate Greg Blue. “When you were having that long day, that day you just don’t have it in [you], when you hear his voice you’d just pop back up.”

By Monday morning, investigators in Monroe determined there were no signs of foul play. Chief Keith Glass said it’s still not clear if it was a cooking accident or an appliance malfunction, but he’s certain it started in the kitchen.

“We’re all upset and all torn up about this—the firefighters, the police, the EMTs. We’re working hard to figure out what started this,” Chief Glass said on Monday.