- Residents in the area of Roswell St. west of Cobb Pkwy should expect a scheduled power outage early Sunday morning.

The outage will occur between 12:00am and 6:00am on February 19th. Letters were sent by Marietta Power to all residents in the area that will be affected.

Marietta Power says if you have any questions in reference to the outage to call (770) 794-5150.