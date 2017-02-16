Valley women come together to brew beer for a good cause News Valley women come together to brew beer for a good cause A special recipe was created by a group of ladies who brew and that recipe then brewed up in Tucson last month for a special purpose. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

About 78 women from 25 breweries come together, pick a location and then brew the beer.

"Then, the beer is allocated out to bars and restaurants throughout the Valley," Mikal Ann said. "Once the beer is purchased from them, it goes on and that money from the proceeds from the purchase of the beer goes to the organization picked by the women picked in the brewing industry."

The Ladies Who Brew presented a check to the Sojourner Center four $4,930 on Thursday.

"We are Arizona's largest domestic violence shelter supporting over 10,000 women, children and pets in our shelter every year, another 10,000 total in our community outreach," Katie Jensen said. "This money goes to support all around support services we offer in shelter and the community."

The Shop Beer Company will have the state bird on tap tonight all the way until close.

130 kegs were distributed in total.