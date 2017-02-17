Atlanta area companies hiring for 500 new positions

- About 500 new jobs are coming to the metro Atlanta area this year. Here is how qualified candidates can apply and learn more.

Atlanta Rotomolding will be helping to launch Yeti coolers in the U.S. They are looking to fill 350 positions, mostly manufacturing positions, in DeKalb County. To apply go to atlantarotomolding.net/career-opportunity.

Alorica, a customer service company, is seeking to recruit more than 100 full-time employees for call center representatives. Interested individuals can attend an event March 1 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Georgia Department of Labor’s Cobb-Cherokee Career Center located at 465 Big Shanty Road in Marietta. For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com.

The GDOL is also helping to recruit about 50 certified nursing assistants. Qualified candidates can attend an event March 4 at Care Master Medical Services located at 240 Odell Road in Griffin from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Again, for more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com.