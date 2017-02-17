Firefighters: 10 children, 3 adults injured in wreck involving daycare bus

- Paulding County firefighters confirm ten children and three adults were injured in an accident involving a daycare bus Friday morning.

The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nathan Dean Boulevard and Merchants Drive in Dallas.

Fire officials said first responders transported eight children to Paulding Hospital in stable condition after a Paulding Preparatory Academy daycare bus collided with a pickup truck. Two other children were taken to the hospital by their parents.

Three adults were also injured and taken to Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. Their injuries are described as "serious."

Firefighters cleared the scene about an hour after the crash happened.

Georgia State Patrol troopers and Dallas police remain on scene investigating.