Max moves to the FOX 5 engineering & operations department

- Our favorite FOX 5 co-worker is working hard to become a service dog.

Max the Golden Retriever puppy is now 16-weeks-old and has moved to another department at the news station. He's now staying with his third FOX 5 foster Neil Mazur, VP of Engineering and Operations.

Hanging out in my new workspace at FOX 5. I'll be with the engineering & operations folks for the next 2 weeks. 🐶 #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/dI527XIbC2 — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) February 14, 2017

Max's first week with the engineering folks has been a busy one! He's gone out to lunch almost every day, spending lots of time learning how to be in public.

Enjoying my lunch views in #Midtown. I love learning to be in public. #OperationMax 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ANgEsOBRKS — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) February 16, 2017

He's also had a lot of fun spending time at home with Neil's family. That includes the Mazurs' family dog, a miniatur Pinscher named Gracie.

Max and Gracie have enjoyed running around together, playing tug and catching some z's. It's tough work learning to be a service dog - Max needs lots of rest!

Meet my new friend Gracie! I'm having so much fun staying with my current FOX 5 foster Neil. #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/fIBaJSGvzY — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) February 17, 2017

Prior to moving into the engineering department, Max was staying with FOX 5 Digital Producer Katie Muse, who lives in Brookhaven. He hung out in the newsroom every day and kept a close watch on his @FOX5Max Twitter account.

Is there anything better than puppy love? My heart has doubled in size since meeting @Fox5Max ❤ #OperationMax (📷: @SloaneFOX5) pic.twitter.com/rj2auEVVyt — Katie Muse (@KatieMuseFOX5) February 15, 2017

In several weeks Max will move back to the sales department and stay with Account Executive Donna Bell before moving back to the newsroom to stay with Good Day Atlanta Producer Susan Kicak.

He will continue rotating with his small team of dedicated fosters who are working closely with Canine Assistants as they teach him everything he needs to know about being a service dog.

You can keep up with Max's journey on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. You can also watch Max Monday-Friday on Good Day Atlanta.