Boy scout trailer stolen from Gainesville church parking lot

- Gainesville police are on the lookout for the thief who stole a trailer from a boy scout troop. The trailer belonging to Troop 215 was parked behind the Church of Latter Day Saints on Riverside Drive.

Scout leaders determined the trailer was stolen late Sunday night or Monday.

“We've parked it here for years and we've never had any problems,” said Assistant Scoutmaster Adam Whitmire.

Whitmire said the trailer was packed with camping gear worth thousands of dollars.

“We had a number of tents, sleeping bags, stoves, a canopy, picnic table, all the things the boys would need,” said Whitmire.

Many of the camping supplies were bought by the boys using money they raised.

“We sell scout cards to raise money for that kind of stuff,” said Boy Scout Ezra Espinoza.

Some of the boys have been in scouts for years, earning merit badges while learning valuable lessons. The stolen trailer is a lesson that doesn't come with a badge or a sense of accomplishment, just one filled with disappointment.

“It is a life lesson and the best thing we can do is teach them how to quickly bounce back. Our advice for the boys is forgive and be positive,” said Whitmire.

The trailer is mostly white, but is clearly marked with the Boy Scout logo and Troop 215. If you see it, call Gainesville police.

