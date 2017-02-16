About 5,000 people have their arrests completely wipe away

- Up to 5,000 people in the metro Atlanta could have their arrests removed from their criminal records, according to Fulton County officials.

Hundreds of people packed a room at the Martin Luther King. Sr. Community Resources Complex by Ebenezer Baptist Church, to speak to county officials to determine if they are qualified.

People who did not attend the informational session can still find out if they are qualified. Fulton County hopes as many people as possible pre-register online, to be screened for their records to be expunged.

People who are eligible can get their record expunged on April 29. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King. Sr. Community Resources Complex at 101 Jackson St. NE, Atlanta, 30312.

